Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $386,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weight Watchers International Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
Weight Watchers International Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Uxin to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Uxin to Strong Sell
United Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub
United Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub
Trupanion Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub
Trupanion Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market to Sell
Purple Innovation Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Purple Innovation Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report