Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $386,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.