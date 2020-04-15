Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 210,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $976,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

