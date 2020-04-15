Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.