BidaskClub Upgrades MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) to Hold

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MAG Silver stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.