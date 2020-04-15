Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King upped their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $892,429. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

