BidaskClub Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Buy

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

