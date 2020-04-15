Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ITRN stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,671,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

