Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
ITRN stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,671,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.
About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
