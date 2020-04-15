BidaskClub Lowers Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Hold

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

IEP stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

