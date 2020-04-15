Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.51. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.