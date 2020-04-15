G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.