G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weight Watchers International Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
Weight Watchers International Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Uxin to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Uxin to Strong Sell
United Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub
United Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub
Trupanion Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub
Trupanion Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market to Sell
Purple Innovation Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Purple Innovation Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report