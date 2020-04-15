Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

ARDX opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $437.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

