Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALEC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert King sold 14,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,083.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares in the company, valued at $15,028,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,252 shares of company stock worth $18,575,649. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Analyst Recommendations for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weight Watchers International Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
Weight Watchers International Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Uxin to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Uxin to Strong Sell
United Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub
United Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub
Trupanion Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub
Trupanion Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market to Sell
Purple Innovation Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Purple Innovation Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report