Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALEC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert King sold 14,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,083.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares in the company, valued at $15,028,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,252 shares of company stock worth $18,575,649. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

