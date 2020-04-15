Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CNST stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 4.88.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $156,868.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,521 shares of company stock valued at $999,508. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

