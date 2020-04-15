Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

