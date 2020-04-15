Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $411.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cellectis by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

