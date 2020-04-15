DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DURECT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 328,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DURECT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 207,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 189,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

