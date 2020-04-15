ValuEngine Upgrades Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) to Hold

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HESM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HESM opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

