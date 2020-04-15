Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $315.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

