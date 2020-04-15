Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $315.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.