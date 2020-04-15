AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AUDC. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $791.27 million, a PE ratio of 193.10 and a beta of 0.44. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

