CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

CDK Global stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

