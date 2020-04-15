Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY):

4/6/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $186.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $184.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CASY stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Casey's General Stores Inc alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.