Symrise (SY1) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2020 – Symrise was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Symrise was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Symrise was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Symrise was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Symrise was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Symrise was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Symrise was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Symrise was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Symrise was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €90.94 ($105.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.94. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

