Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ rating score has improved by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 1,086,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.68 million during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 44.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

