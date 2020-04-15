Rattler Midstream (RTLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR):

4/15/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

4/6/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

4/2/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

3/27/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

3/26/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/12/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/9/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/6/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 683.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 232,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

