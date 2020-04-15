LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LRAD an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GNSS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $106.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.38.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $51,276.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

