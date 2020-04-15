Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given $2.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

