BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBX stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.