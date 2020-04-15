BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.
BBX stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.
BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BBX Capital
BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.
Read More: Total Return
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.