XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XBiotech an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on XBIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,607,490.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,292,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $401.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.13.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

