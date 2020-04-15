Financial Survey: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) vs. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.08% -32.33% Gamida Cell N/A -169.58% -75.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 4 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.14%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 405.32%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 36.94 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.11 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.22

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Gamida Cell on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

