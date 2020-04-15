Harsco (HSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Harsco (NYSE: HSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 4/8/2020 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/8/2020 – Harsco had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/2/2020 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 4/2/2020 – Harsco had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2020 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “
  • 3/31/2020 – Harsco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 2/29/2020 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/24/2020 – Harsco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Harsco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Harsco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

