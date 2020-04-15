Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.55. PROS has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.