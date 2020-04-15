Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 26.21%.

TGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $706.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

