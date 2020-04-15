$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

