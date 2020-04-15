$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 18.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

