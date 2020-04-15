Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Olin reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,729,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 834,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Olin by 427.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 641,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

