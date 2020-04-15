Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.83. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

