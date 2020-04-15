Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.