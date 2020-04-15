Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share
$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. This Quarter
$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. This Quarter
$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Corp This Quarter
$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Corp This Quarter
Olin Co. Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share
Olin Co. Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report