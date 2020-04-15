Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.27. Carter Bank and Trust posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bank and Trust.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bank and Trust (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.