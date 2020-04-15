$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Marten Transport also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

MRTN stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

