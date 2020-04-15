Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE PFS opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $988.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

