Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTI. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

