Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Buy”

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $34.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from $54.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $874.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

