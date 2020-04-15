Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Sell Rating at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.32.

Shares of ROKU opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 1.84. Roku has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,585,760. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

