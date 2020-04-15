Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $287.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

