Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s previous close.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.