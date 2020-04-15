MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities

Analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s previous close.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.69. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $600.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,847.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

