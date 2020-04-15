Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

ARVN stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.28. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arvinas by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

