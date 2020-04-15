Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

ARVN stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.28. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arvinas by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial
Apple Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial
Advantage Oil & Gas Rating Increased to Buy at Raymond James
Advantage Oil & Gas Rating Increased to Buy at Raymond James
MGP Ingredients Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities
MGP Ingredients Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities
Arvinas Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Arvinas Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Verra Mobility’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research
Verra Mobility’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research
Sonoco Products Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp
Sonoco Products Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report