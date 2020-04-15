Verra Mobility’s (VRRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

VRRM opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

