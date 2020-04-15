Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.