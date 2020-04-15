Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.